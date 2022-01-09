Kern faces 'perfect storm' with arrival of omicron cases

Patients are flooding Bakersfield's hospitals with the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant of COVID-19 in Kern County this past week, according to Bakersfield health care officials.
However, this surge proves different from previous waves. Health care workers also are contending with low staffing levels and hospitals already filled to the brink with patients suffering from non-COVID-related ailments, added hospital officials.
“We got the perfect storm,” said Terri Church, the chief nursing officer for Dignity Health's Mercy and Memorial hospitals. “We are struggling right now — (we have) frequent meetings at our facilities just trying to keep the wheels on and take care of people. We are definitely challenged.”
‘IT’S BRUTAL’
Church said an uptick of cases started around New Year’s Day. In total, about 30 COVID-positive patients sought help at all three campuses around that time, she said.
On Friday, Church recorded around 81 patients with coronavirus.
Glenn Goldis, the chief medical officer at Kern Medical, said individuals sought treatment for non-COVID-related illnesses even during lulls of a coronavirus wave over the past few months. The same scenario plays out at the Dignity Health facilities, Church said. Both facilities are almost at capacity, according to officials.
Elective surgeries were delayed at Memorial Hospital last week, Church said. Surgeons at Mercy Hospital meet daily to determine any postponements, and this week, some outpatient surgeries may be rescheduled, she added.
Goldis said Kern Medical has not yet canceled any elective surgeries, and hospital officials will assess the situation in the upcoming weeks.
About 150 employees were out sick with COVID-19 and other ailments at Dignity Health, Church added. This number does not include workers requesting time off to care for sick family members, she said.
Goldis added that staff has resigned after exhaustion, and overwhelming emotions have plagued workers throughout the two-year pandemic.
“It’s been brutal,” Goldis said.
Kern Medical received a state-approved waiver to stretch the ratio of nurses to patients, Goldis said. By law, California requires a certain amount of nurses to patients. Some ICU-overflow cases were transferred into the definitive observation unit, and DOU patients into the post-operative care unit, he added.
“We just have to overflow as best we can and accommodate as demand rises,” Goldis said.
At Dignity Health, Church devotes a team of people just tasked with recruiting staff. Their agenda includes calling traveling agencies, non-working staff and nurses from other units in the hospital. Matching the nurses' skills with the types of patients they'll care for is her primary goal, she added.
Both Goldis and Church added they're better prepared for this latest surge. Over the course of the last two years, both have learned how to better allocate resources and understand how the disease is treated.
Adventist Health in Bakersfield was unavailable Friday for comment. Bakersfield Heart Hospital did not respond to a request for comment Friday.
NOT AS MUCH 'SHORTNESS OF BREATH'
The omicron variant has resulted in more cases over a shorter time period than any other variant, Goldis said.
However, the omicron variant's pathogenicity, or ability for it to cause disease, proves less fatal when compared to other variants, he added.
The latest mutation “prefers the upper airways, as opposed to the lower airways,” Goldis said. These passages fill the lungs — the largest pathways at the top branch out into smaller tubules. Coronavirus causes inflammation and the build-up of fluids in the lower airways, or the places where oxygen is exchanged. When the fluids concentrate within the upper area, “It doesn't cause as much shortness of breath,” Goldis said.
Church added that the Kern County Public Health Department estimates roughly 53 percent of the cases in Kern County resulted from omicron. That means the delta variant infected 47 percent of cases, which is still a sizable amount, Church said.
Church said she still sees the delta variant as the more dangerous and deadly virus. However, vaccinated and boosted people can catch omicron, which are known as breakthrough cases, both officials said.
However, those typically do not result in hospitalization. Goldis added nearly all of the hospitalized patients at Kern Medical are unvaccinated or skipped out on the booster shot.
'PREVENTABLE WITH VACCINES'
Flurona, a portmanteau of the words flu and coronavirus, can also prove to be threatening in this wave, said David Bronstein, a pediatric infectious disease physician with Kaiser Permanente in the Antelope Valley.
“I worry that it may cause more severe illness that neither one of them would have alone,” Bronstein said.
The flu season in 2020 was virtually nonexistent because of isolation measures, Goldis said. Health officials are also concerned that people relaxing social distancing guidelines are creating a flu season for this year, he added.
It's imperative for people to become vaccinated against both diseases, Bronstein said.
“It's just tragic because it is preventable with the vaccines,” Bronstein said. “There's absolutely no reason not to protect ourselves, not to protect your children and the people we care about with the vaccines.”
Goldis and Church said giving up on public safety measures implemented by health experts can cause more harm than good. Goldis recognized exhaustion and fatigue plague affect many people and cause them to forgo wearing a mask, but said those practices help to prevent exposure and the spread of the variant.
"(Kern County has) a generally have a lower rate of vaccination than other counties in California," Goldis said. "Therefore, we are at greater risk as a community for developing disease and the consequences of those diseases."
Good hand-washing hygiene and avoiding large crowds, as well as vaccinations, boosters and mask-wearing are all still imperative to staving off infection and exposure, Goldis and Church said.