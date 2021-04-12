Kern eyeing orange tier as COVID-19 cases remain low

New COVID-19 cases have remained low in Kern County for several weeks now, raising the likelihood the county could progress into the less restrictive orange reopening tier on Tuesday.
"Kern has been trending in the right direction" said Kern County Public Health Services spokeswoman Michelle Corson.
There had been concern cases could increase locally this spring based on a combination of circumstances, including gatherings for the Easter holiday, Kern's relatively low vaccination rate compared to other counties and the discovery of the more virulent UK variant circulating locally.
But so far there is no indication of an uptick, and even statewide cases and hospitalizations remain very low.
"If we were going to see an uptick as a result of Easter, we’d start to see it right now. We are cautiously optimistic that is not going to happen," said Bakersfield Memorial President and CEO Ken Keller.
Glenn Goldis, chief medical officer at Kern Medical, said different variants seem to have taken hold in different parts of the country. In the northeastern United States, particularly in Michigan, the UK variant is believed to be driving a major surge that is starting to strain hospitals. While the UK variant is circulating in California, a different variant, the California strain, is the dominant variant right now.
According to a story in the Los Angeles Times on Monday, the UK variant is believed to be 50 percent more transmissible than original COVID-19 strains but the California variant is only 20 percent more transmissible.
Goldis, however, said he is concerned about the lack of vaccinations locally.
About 3 in 10 people 16 and over in Kern have been at least partially vaccinated compared to about half of the eligible population statewide.
"That leaves us susceptible and open to infection," Goldis said. "We have lots of vaccine, we just need people to embrace it."
If Kern moves into the orange tier, it means bars can open for the first time in 10 months outdoors, and zoos, movie theaters and churches can increase indoor capacity from 25 percent to 50 percent. Family entertainment centers can also reopen indoors with modifications.
Kern County reported just 33 new cases on Monday and no new deaths. That brings the county's case count since the pandemic began to 107,374, and the deaths to 1,304. Hospitalizations have dropped back to pre-surge levels of around 40 COVID-19 patients countywide.
The data shows Kern was averaging about 5 cases per 100,000 residents in a recent seven-day period. By contrast, at the height of the local surge in late December and early January, the county was averaging more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents.