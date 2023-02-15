Kern expands Buttonwillow Library hours, programs for summer

The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved an extension of library hours at the Buttonwillow Branch Library through June 30, 2024.
In partnership with the Buttonwillow Union School District, the library will be open from 2 to 6 p.m. five days a week, Monday through Friday. It was previously open Thursday and Friday.
With these adjusted hours the library will pay for three additional librarians and different activities like "Storytimes, STEM activities, book clubs, makerspace activities, and other literary-focused initiatives."
“This MOU will create an opportunity for the Library and BUSD to work together to provide the Buttonwillow community with expanded Library hours, additional children's programming, and implement Lunch at the Library during the months of June and July,” wrote Andie Sullivan, director of libraries. “This will better serve the Kern residents in Buttonwillow and their literacy needs.”
The funding comes from the Expanded Learning Opportunities Program, a state grant designed for after-school and summer programs. It will also pay for lunch at the library in June and July.
During the June and July months when "Lunch at the Library" is in effect, the library will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.