 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kern expands Buttonwillow Library hours, programs for summer

The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved an extension of library hours at the Buttonwillow Branch Library through June 30, 2024.

In partnership with the Buttonwillow Union School District, the library will be open from 2 to 6 p.m. five days a week, Monday through Friday. It was previously open Thursday and Friday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases