Kern County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff Flores and other members approved the new universal trash collection system and rates May 23 for areas that already have that system.

 John Donegan / The Californian

Street value for everything from banana peels to grass clippings could rise in coming years as Kern decides whether to embrace a new form of energy collection that actually isn’t very new.

The Kern County Board of Supervisors agreed Tuesday to pay an additional $3.4 million to WastAway, LLC, a Tennessee-based processing company, for design and permitting of a new waste diversion facility capable of converting food and yard waste into valuable material and biogas. The contract now totals $4.7 million.