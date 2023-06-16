Street value for everything from banana peels to grass clippings could rise in coming years as Kern decides whether to embrace a new form of energy collection that actually isn’t very new.
The Kern County Board of Supervisors agreed Tuesday to pay an additional $3.4 million to WastAway, LLC, a Tennessee-based processing company, for design and permitting of a new waste diversion facility capable of converting food and yard waste into valuable material and biogas. The contract now totals $4.7 million.
Supervisors voted 4-1, with Supervisor David Couch in opposition.
With sights set firmly on meeting the state’s landfill diversion requirements, county officials believe this new facility could help the county toward its trash goals. Currently, with the approval of their revised trash plan in May, the county is at 81% compliance.
The proposed facility would handle 140,000 tons of incoming waste annually, converted into materials and biogas, which is a recycled form of methane pulled from the moisture.
For decades, leftovers have gone into the ground, buried along with other trash, despite being a major contributor to climate change. As it rots in a landfill, it releases massive amounts of methane, one of the most potent greenhouse gases. Every ton of food waste that sits in a landfill emits an estimated 800 pounds of carbon dioxide into the air, according to a 2020 study by the American Chemical Society.
In his original opposition to the agreement, Couch expressed hesitation in embracing a system he doesn’t know will work.
“We on the board like to have adequate time to review items and feel comfortable about our votes,” Couch said Tuesday.
This sentiment was echoed at the meeting by Kevin Barnes, who previously served as Bakersfield’s solid waste director for 25 years.
“The $4.7 million only gets a design, to see if it can be permitted,” Barnes said. “We could project somewhere near $100 million for construction after that.”
It is technically cheaper to bury waste than to convert it. Chuck Magee, the Kern County Public Works manager, said it costs about $25 to $30 a ton to bury, as opposed to the estimated $80 a ton the county would need to pay to maintain this new facility.
Additionally, the facility would cost at least $60 million, as of November 2022 estimates. But Magee said there are options to mitigate the costs.
Debris is carried along a conveyor belt into a grinder, which reduces it to small pieces. Anything that isn’t easily shredded, such as plastic bags, is filtered out and incinerated. What’s left of the waste, reportedly 30 minutes after a truck drops it off, is ground into the final product: a dry, brown powder called “fluff.” This nutrient-rich concentrate can be used for myriad purposes like compost and plasticized lumber.
“It’s still the question today: What is the value of the material once I processed it?” Magee said. “The value of that material is continuing to go up as we find more and more ways to use it.”
Another possibility, with more possible profit, is through anaerobic digestion, in which bacteria breaks down material in a tank, creating biogas that can fuel industrial plants and heavy vehicles, like garbage trucks and buses, and emits half the emissions as regular gasoline.
“Eventually, you could dig up trash in existing landfills, run it through and close the landfills, as these (sites) become more commonplace,” Magee said.
Once you subtract the cost to maintain, Magee estimates the facility could yield $8 million in revenue annually.
Officials said that if they file the necessary paperwork and break ground by 2025, they can qualify for state and federal tax credits — including a $20 million federal rebate — that would lower the cost of construction.
“If we miss this timeline right now, we will be in very hard straits to get to that point,” Magee said Tuesday. “We want to get that funding… it’s significant and not even competitive. You get it in construction, fill out the forms and you’re there.”
At the meeting Tuesday, Barnes maintained some skepticism about the new facility, saying that in his 45 years of experience he’s seen a lot of companies claim to “turn waste into gold.” Additionally, any investment toward this facility, he said, would negate the “millions of dollars of effort” going toward the new three-cart system.
“But if it is indeed the great waste solution that it's proposed to be, why does it take public dollars to make these things happen?” Barnes said. "If it’s that good, the garbage companies I worked for would be jumping on it.”
Magee explained that during his time at out-of-state conferences, there was hesitancy to build these plants, at least in California. But not because the technology didn’t exist.
“They all thought permitting and construction work to get anything built in California was too onerous to go through,” Magee said.
And this “pie in the sky” technology, Magee said, has been around for ages. Historians believe Assyrians used biogas to heat their bath water; 13th century Chinese extracted energy from sewage pots; 19th century English used trash to fuel their streetlights. And in Chicago, an energy company is partnered with a jet manufacturer to produce biodiesel for the city’s two major airports. WastAway, a site that Magee and others have toured three times, is currently contracted to build several plants.
Going forward, public officials said they plan to provide a presentation on the facility in the next three months.
“But anytime the board wants a presentation, (WastAway) said they will fly out immediately,” Magee said. “They are happy to entertain them for that.”