A collection of several Kern County environmental groups have sued the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District, claiming a new regulation exempts many local oil refineries from testing for toxic emissions.
A state law passed in 2017 requires petroleum refineries to monitor air pollution that crosses into nearby communities. However, members of community activist groups from several Kern County communities, from Lost Hills to Arvin to Shafter, say in the lawsuit that the local air district instituted arbitrary limits on the type of monitoring that needs to occur. In some cases, refineries do not need to monitor at all, according to the lawsuit.
“The Air District has in many ways prioritized the industry’s interests, and is more concerned about the industry than it is about public concern,” said Oscar Espino-Padron, an attorney with Earthjustice, a San Francisco-based nonprofit representing the local groups, along with the Center on Race, Poverty and the Environment.
He added that his clients were concerned with the “blanket exemption” offered by the air district.
“These pollutants are crossing the fenceline,” he said. “We know that many of these pollutants have significant health impacts, and exempting these refineries undermines the purpose of the statute.”
The Air District has vowed to fight the lawsuit, calling its regulation amongst the most stringent in the state. The district says it went through an extensive public process throughout 2019 when it began writing the new regulation that would comply with state law. The district says it even hosted two workshops last fall and posted the final draft for 30 days before adoption.
“This is a new program, and the District will continually evaluate the implementation of these new state mandates to ensure that effective community monitoring is put in place,” Jaime Holt, a spokesperson for the Air District said in an email. “Going forward, the Air District intends to defend against this frivolous lawsuit and move forward with instituting refinery and community air monitoring under the District’s rules.”
Points of contention
Litigants say the four San Joaquin Valley refineries, Alon Bakersfield Refining, San Joaquin Refining Co., Kern Oil & Refining Co. and Tricor Refining LLC, will mostly avoid having to monitor a complete range of pollutants. The refineries can do so because the Air District included two exemptions in its regulations.
The first exemption allows refineries not specifically engaged in refining crude oil from any monitoring. The second exemption requires only petroleum refineries with a capacity for over 40,000 barrels per day need to monitor for a full list of pollutants. Those beneath 40,000 need only monitor for six pollutants.
Espino-Padron said two of San Joaquin’s refineries do not technically refine crude oil, and are completely exempted from the rule, while the remaining two have a capacity for under 40,000 barrels per day and are subject to the second exemption.
Even if a refinery is not refining crude oil, it should still be forced to monitor for air pollution, he said.
“Refineries are inherently dangerous operations,” he added. “It’s not a matter of if but when they are going to have a malfunction that is going to endanger the public.”
The Air District said its regulations are stricter than other districts, and state law does not include specific requirements for refinery air monitoring.
“The District’s approach is consistent with the California Air Resources Board’s ‘Refinery Emergency Air Monitoring Assessment Report’, that specifically recognizes the wide variability in refinery size and processes with respect to designing refinery air monitoring strategies, stating that ‘implementing best practices does not imply a one-size-fits-all solution for refinery air monitoring,’” Holt said.
Searching for a resolution
Filed on March 18, the lawsuit has yet to be assigned a judge. The environmental groups hope to force the Air District to adopt more stringent monitoring rules.
While stating that it will fight the lawsuit, the Air District says it welcomes public input.
“The Air District always welcomes and encourages participation from interested members of the public in all rule developments,” Holt said. “And throughout this process the Air District was open to meeting with and hearing any concerns and ideas in developing the rule.”
