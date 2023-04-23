 Skip to main content
Kern engineers brainstorm supercritical CO2 injections

Erik Bartsch

Erik Bartsch is president and CEO of Bakersfield-based oil producer Aera Energy LLC.

 Photo courtesy of Aera Energy LLC

Anticipating a big ramp-up in local carbon management work, Kern petroleum engineers have begun looking at best practices for carbon dioxide injections to be done safely in local oil and gas wells as part of the county's push to become one of few national hubs for such work.

Representatives of oil and gas producers in the county huddled with national scientists Thursday to consider matters like how best to protect groundwater, prevent leaks and avoid inducing seismic events as they perform a profitable activity state and federal policymakers see as forestalling climate change.

