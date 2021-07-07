Kern energy summit scheduled as in-person event this year

This year's Kern County Energy Summit will return to being an in-person event this year after going virtual during the pandemic, its organizer announced Wednesday.
Kern Economic Development Corp. said the 15th annual event will run from 7:30 a.m. to noon Nov. 10 at the Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center, 801 Truxtun Ave.
The summit consists of a series of presentations and panel discussions looking at various aspects of Kern's innovative and diverse energy industry. It typically attracts 100 or more participants from the oil and gas sector, as well as solar and wind developers. Last year the summit was broadcast on local television.
Speakers have not yet been announced. KEDC referred people interested in participating to its event website, https://kernedc.com/meetings-events/energy-summit.