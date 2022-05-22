Kern employment rate improves 1 percent in April

The unemployment rate in Kern County was 6.8 percent in April, down from a revised 7.8 percent the previous month, and well below the estimate from the same time last year of 11.5 percent, according to recently released data from the Economic Development Department.
But there's still room for improvement.
Kern County’s employment picture lagged well behind the state average, with its nearly 7 percent unemployment rate almost twice that of the state average of 3.8 percent, placing Kern 54th out of 58 counties. Kern County has a labor force of about 382,900 with about 356,900 of those people employed, according to the EDD. The national unadjusted unemployment rate was 3.3 percent for the same time period.
The EDD reported that Kern County added 12,800 jobs across all industries between March and April this year; most of these jobs were ag-related, with farm jobs accounting for 11,100 workers during this time.
The biggest losses were seen in the financial activities sector, which posted losses of about 100 jobs, as did the manufacturing sector.
Most of the gains in non-ag jobs came in two industries: the area of professional and business services added 800 jobs; and the government sector added 700 jobs.
Statewide picture
California employers added 41,400 new jobs in April, dropping the state's unemployment rate to the lowest it has been since the start of the pandemic following 14 consecutive months of growth.
The nation's most populous state has now regained more than 91 percent of the 2.7 million jobs lost in March and April 2020 back at the start of the pandemic, when Gov. Gavin Newsom issued the nation's first statewide stay-at-home order that forced many businesses to close.
California's labor force — the number of people who either have jobs or are looking for work — added 111,800 people in April, an encouraging sign for employers who have had trouble finding workers to keep up with surging demand for goods and services.
“These are encouraging signs indicating that California's economy is gradually returning to normal,” said Sung Won Sohn, a professor of economics at Loyola Marymount University who closely monitors California's economy.
But there are troubling signs on the horizon. California's job growth isn't what it could have been, as indicated by nearly 1.28 million job openings across the state at the end of March. Inflation remains high, with average gas prices in the state hitting a record-high of $6.06 per gallon on Friday. Home sales — which have reached record highs during the pandemic — have slowed following a rapid rise in mortgage rates.
“In the last five decades, a similar collection of economic conditions has occurred six times. Each of those six times a recession has occurred within two years (and often sooner),” the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst's Office wrote earlier this week in assessing California and the nation's heightened risk of an economic downturn.
With 39 million residents — accounting for more than 11 percent of the U.S. population — the health of California's economy is key to the nation as a whole. From January 2021 to January 2022, California jobs grew 7.4 percent compared to the national rate of 4.6 percent, according to the California Employment Development Department.
Of course, one reason California has been able to add so many jobs in the past year is because of the staggering number of jobs lost in the first two months of the pandemic. It's taken more than two years for the state to regain more than 90 percent of those job losses.
Still, new unemployment claims in California remain high, with the state accounting for nearly 24 percent of all new jobless claims in the country. California's accounts for about 11 percent of the U.S. labor force.
“It's a picture of a state economy that’s recovering, but I would say in danger of going backward or stalling,” said Michael Bernick, an attorney with Duane Morris and a former director of the California Employment Development Department.
Close to 80 percent of California's job gains came from its major population centers in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay area.
Statewide, eight of California's industry sectors added new jobs in April. The biggest increase was in the leisure and hospitality sector, which was the hardest hit during the pandemic because of the restrictions on public gatherings. The information sector — which includes things like publishing, motion pictures and sound recording, telecommunications, and broadcasting — added 2,200 new jobs as the industry has now regained all of its employment losses during the pandemic.
The biggest job losses came in construction, which lost 13,200 jobs in April. State officials said most of the losses came from foundation, exterior and finishing contractors, who were impacted by rain in April.