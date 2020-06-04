Five local employers including Bakersfield's public bus service have announced another 124 layoffs, according to records shared Thursday by Kern County government.
Three of the five employers had previously disclosed layoffs and most of the latest cuts were part of a second or third round of reductions.
Golden Empire Transit District told government authorities it let go 37 workers, all but five of them bus drivers.
Enterprise Rent-A-Car Co. of Sacramento said it laid off 11 people across its five Bakersfield locations.
The other three companies on Thursday's list — Western Dental Services Inc., C&J Well Services Inc. and KVS Transportation Inc. — had announced earlier layoffs.
Western Dental said it let go of 17 people at its Delano location.
C&J also laid off 17 additional workers.
KVS said it laid off 42 people.
The list released by county government brings to at least 5,786 the number of layoffs announced by at least 61 employers in Kern since April 1. But the number of jobs lost is actually several times that total, based on a recent state unemployment report that the county's jobless rate rose in April to 18.6 percent.
