Kern employers beset by outside recruiters

It's hard enough holding onto talented employees who have opportunities in big cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco, or who are considering joining the exodus from California to states like Texas. Must Kern County employers also compete with much smaller cities near the beach?
Of course.
"Come to the coast," read a job ad published last week in The Bakersfield Californian. "We're growing & we're hiring."
Not that it's a new phenomenon: The Santa Maria bank that placed the ad has advertised in Bakersfield for years, and values the workers it succeeds in attracting.
Local workforce experts see such efforts as a continuing challenge that shifted somewhat with the influx of big-city workers since the start of the pandemic. They say ongoing efforts to lure away high-earning local professionals, especially amid relatively low local unemployment, underscore the importance of workforce retention efforts — and perhaps greater flexibility on the part of the county's employers.
Keep in mind other communities are also desperate for workers.
"It's a big challenge right now, so it's not shocking" that the small bank would look to Bakersfield for specialized workers, said Teresa Hitchcock, assistant county administrative officer over economic and workforce development.
"The reality is that if we don't have the opportunity here, I can't really blame them," she continued. "That's why we need to pay attention to our sector development strategies and what companies we're trying to attract: What do those jobs look like?"
Janet Silveria, president of Community Bank of Santa Maria, a two-branch institution with $400 million in assets, said it has a hard time finding relationship lenders in its own area, so it looks to places like the Central Valley, where bankers understand farmers' financial needs. They also appreciate life outside a big metropolis.
"We avoid (recruiting in) L.A. and San Francisco, because they're large, urban areas," Silveria said.
Another reason it does so is what she called "sticker shock" that job candidates may experience when they see what a small bank is able to pay.
It works the other way for candidates from Bakersfield, she added, because although Santa Maria has some of the most affordable coastal housing between Los Angeles and the Bay Area, it's still considerably pricier than comparable property in Kern.
Silveria said her hiring managers address that up front, along with a frank summary of Santa Maria's quiet lifestyle. They also make sure to bring up the city's renowned, oak-flavored barbecue.
"Usually, at some point, we ask whether they're a carnivore," she said.
Bakersfield executive recruiter Laura Hill said by email the city feels it when high earners leave for a job elsewhere, even as it's good business for people in her line of work.
The long-term solution, she said, may be to do more locally to retain young talent coming out of the county's educational system.
Kern's housing affordability helps, but sometimes employers need to give a little more — if not higher wages, then maybe perks like remote work.
"How we adjust to this changing and demanding workforce is going to force employers in Kern County to be more flexible in that way," she wrote.
Hitchcock said there will always be some local workers anxious for an opportunity to work in a big city. The question is whether people in the big city might be looking for what Kern has to offer.
"You have to hope that some of the folks in those areas have always wanted to live in a town that has amenities but that small-town feel," Hitchcock said.
She asked that anyone in Kern who's considering leaving for a job elsewhere first contact her staff at America's Job Center of Kern, because it has contacts in different industries at various levels of employment. The agency's phone number is 661-635-2600. Its website is Americasjobcenterofkern.com.