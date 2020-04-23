Kern County's COVID-19 layoff toll approached 5,000 Thursday after local authorities reported another 356 job cuts related to the coronavirus crisis.
Sixteen employers in the county filed paperwork saying they were planning to let go at least 486 workers. But 130 of them — employees of Alutiiq Mele LLC at U.S. Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake — were unrelated to the pandemic.
Adventist Health Bakersfield said it was letting go 55 workers, only two of whom were losing their jobs permanently.
Applus RTD USA Services Inc. said it needed to lay off 56 people in Kern, not counting another 11 workers whose hours were being reduced.
Black Bear Diner announced it was cutting 49 positions in Bakersfield and Lebec.
Dick's Sporting Goods said it had to get go 46 local workers. Outback Steakhouse announced it, too, was laying off 46 local employees.
San Joaquin Valley College Inc. said the crisis will cost it 28 positions in the county.
Iron Skillet Restaurant said it was cutting 26 positions locally.
Arby's Restaurant notified authorities it planned to cut 14 jobs in Kern.
Southwestern & Pacific Specialty Finance Inc. said its local job cuts would total 12.
Torrid LLC announced 11 local layoffs.
Pacific Coast Sightseeing Tours & Charters said it had to let go eight employees in Kern.
Sleep Number, making its second local round of coronavirus-related layoffs, said it let go another three people. American Honda Motor Co. Inc. said it let go of two people in Cantil.
Goodwill Industries of South Central California said it was laying off employees locally but did not state how many.
Since April 1, at least 4,688 layoffs have been announced in Kern by a total of 44 employers, according to notices sent to county officials.
