Still more layoff notices trickled in Friday, as four additional companies announced a total of 234 job cuts two months after California's stay-home order took effect.
The list released by county government brings to at least 5,662 the number of layoffs announced by at least 59 employers in Kern since April 1. But the number of jobs lost is actually several times that total, based on a state unemployment report last week saying the county's jobless rate rose last month to 18.6 percent.
National retailer The TJX Cos. Inc. said it cut 140 positions in Bakersfield — 42 at the TJ Maxx on Stockdale Highway, 36 at the Marshalls store on Ming Avenue, 32 at the HomeGoods store on Stockdale Highway and 42 at the TJ Maxx on Stockdale.
Halliburton said it laid off 37 people at its 7th Standard Road location. It had reported losing jobs there several months ago.
Crest Logistics LLC in Delano announced 46 layoffs. It said the job cuts were "sudden and unexpected," a result of falling freight volumes and truck pricing.
Tom's Restaurant in Rosamond, which had announced cuts earlier, said it was laying off 11 people.
what a mess Trump's pandemic has made with the economy....and now he's got Steve Miller out calming the protestors from the White House balcony.....
This fine Gavin Newsom economy.
