State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Wednesday that several Kern County elementary schools are being honored under the 2020 California Distinguished Schools Award Program.
The schools include:
- Cesar E. Chavez Elementary School (Bakersfield City School District)
- Morningside Elementary School (Delano Union Elementary School District)
- Endeavour Elementary School (Fruitvale Elementary School District)
- Fairview and W A Kendrick elementary schools (Greenfield Union School District)
- Midway School (Midway School District)
- Buena Vista and Stockdale elementary schools (Panama-Buena Vista Union School District)
The Distinguished Schools program recognizes schools based on performance and progress on the state indicators as specified on the California School Dashboard. Indicators include test scores, suspension rates, conditions and climate, according to a news release.
