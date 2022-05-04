Kern Elections Office releases list of candidates accepting expenditure limits

The Kern County Elections Office released a list this week of candidates who’ve accepted expenditure limits under Measure K.
Measure K was passed by the voters of Kern County in November 2002, creating a local ordinance regarding voluntary campaign contributions and expenditures for local candidates, according to a KCEO news release.
Candidates who accept the limits — $100,000 for a primary and $150,000 for a general election if you are running for county supervisor — can accept twice as much money from an individual donor as someone who does not.
It applies to candidates running for: assessor-recorder, auditor-controller-county clerk, district attorney, sheriff-coroner-public administrator, superintendent of schools, supervisor and treasurer-tax collector.
Candidates who have accepted the voluntary expenditure limits include: Laura Avila and Todd Reeves in the assessor-recorder race; Aimee X. Espinoza and Mark McKenzie in the race for auditor-controller-county clerk; Cynthia Zimmer, who’s running for district attorney; Donny Youngblood, who’s running for sheriff-coroner-public administrator; Mary C. Barlow, who’s running for superintendent of public schools; Pete Graff in the race for county supervisor of the Second District; Jeff Flores, Louis Gill and Brian Smith, who are running for the Third District; and Jordan Kaufman, who’s running for treasurer-tax collector.