Kern Elections Division: Tens of thousands more ballots counted, about 72,000 to go

An election worker takes counted ballots out of a machine in the tabulation room at the Kern County Elections Office.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

The Kern County Elections Division released its first big batch of returns since its election night count Friday afternoon.

While at least an additional 30,000 ballots have been added to the total number of votes processed by county officials, many of the outcomes on significant decisions that voters faced, such as the sales tax, the term limits and even most close races, remain largely unchanged so far.

