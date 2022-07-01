Kern domestic violence organization, homelessness agency announce merger

Two nonprofit organizations serving some of Kern County’s most vulnerable residents announced a merger today, the result of a yearslong effort to consolidate operations and help both serve clients more efficiently.
Both the Bakersfield Homeless Center and the Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault are now The Open Door Network, according to CEO Lauren Skidmore.
The board’s approval of the merger followed years of planning, she said, adding there are several advantages for the move. The opportunity for additional grant funding was one consideration, she said, mentioning as well the potential for streamlined services for both demographics and the board’s consideration for the future of both agencies.
"I think it's a more welcoming and encouraging name," Skidmore said. "And our tagline is, 'Reimagine to be,' which I believe is really an open opportunity for our clients to reimagine themselves in their future. And it's exactly what we ingrain in our staff every day and how we want all of our staff to treat the people that walk through their doors, is with that ability to reimagine what the future can look like."
The merger was achieved with help from a private benefactor who helped start the conversation in 2017 with an undisclosed donation, Skidmore added.
After community outreach meetings and discussion with the organizations’ partners, who were very supportive of the move, COVID-19 shelved plans for a while. However, when Skidmore joined the agencies in October, she said the merger was her No. 1 priority.
One of the costs associated with the move will be additional “cross-trainings” for staff with both agencies, but this will also allow staff to be more versatile in how they help both agencies’ clientele, which do have significant overlap, Skidmore noted, adding that someone staying at the domestic violence shelter is essentially homeless.
Last year, The Open Door Network offered housing to more than 600 individuals through its homeless shelter, and placed 410 families and 104 single women into permanent housing.
The Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault supports about 2,300 individuals dealing with domestic violence each year, Skidmore said. About 300 of those clients in 2021 already were facing homelessness, she added.
The move is the latest in a series of changes announced since Skidmore came on board.
The Open Door Network announced the completion of its new satellite office that operates housing and job-development programs in May. Plans are also still in the works to build a new homeless campus that would serve hundreds at 529 Dolores St., just south of Truxtun Avenue in east Bakersfield.
A video to announce the merger included explanations from staff on the philosophy behind the change and why they support it.
“The Open Door Network name change means, to me, that our organization can offer our life-changing services seamlessly,” Cindy Lyday, external affairs manager for The Open Door Network, said in the video. “It’s a reflection of the heart of our organization — same heart and soul, different name.”