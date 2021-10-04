Kern district attorney warns against fake COVID-19 vaccination cards

The Kern County District Attorney's office has issued a consumer alert: Don't print fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, and don't buy a counterfeit card from people trying to sell them.
“Our office is aware of counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination record cards advertised on social media websites, e-commerce platforms, and blogs, as a way for individuals to misrepresent themselves as vaccinated,” District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a news release. “These counterfeit records are illegal and undermine the health and safety of our community. Please do not purchase a fraudulent vaccination record card, do not make your own, and do not fill in blank vaccination record cards with false information.”
Real vaccination record cards are given free of charge to anyone who has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
The DA's office said misrepresenting your vaccine status not only puts you and others at risk, but also is a crime if a vaccine record is forged. Unauthorized use of a government agency's seal (such as the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) is a federal crime. Forging or possessing forged documents is a crime in California, too.
People are also discouraged from posting a vaccine card on social media, where personal information can be stolen.
The DA's office said suspicious activity can be reported at:
• File a consumer complaint with the District Attorney’s Office. A consumer complaint form can be found online at https://www.kerncounty.com/home/showpublisheddocument/2434/637437903398500000
• File a complaint with the California Attorney General’s Office at oag.ca.gov/report
• Contact the Office of the Inspector General of the Department of Health and Human Services at 1-800-HHS-TIPS or https://oig.hhs.gov/fraud/report-fraud.
• File a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at https://www.ic3.gov.