Kern Devil Pups honor teen achievement at awards ceremony

Ailayni Reyes didn’t know anything about the Devil Pups program, but she signed up anyway under her parents’ direction.
The next few months were filled with early wake-up calls induced by screaming, physical exertion that pushed her limits and scenarios testing her mental stamina.
But Reyes said she thrives while challenged and her efforts paid off Wednesday when she received commendations from local representatives and graduated from the Devil Pups.
“It was really a good experience for me,” said Reyes, 17, who also was the only female kicker for Golden Valley High School’s football team her junior year.
Devil Pups, coordinated by Bakersfield residents Dick and Cheryl Taylor with Olivia and Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy Julio Garcia, is a leadership program for teenagers ages 14 to 17.
Devil Pups started in 1954 as a result of a flag-burning incident. Organizers wanted teenagers to have something better to do, Dick Taylor said.
Marines were nicknamed the “Devil Dogs” on the battlefields of World War I because of their determination, according to a news release about the program. The name Devil Pups comes from this history.
Participants were housed in Marine barracks at Camp Pendleton, jumping into a swimming pool from 25 feet high and learning first aid. They also attended leadership classes.
Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood, a guest speaker at Wednesday’s event, said his brother-in-law still talks about his experience with Devil Pups decades later.
“This is something you will carry for the rest of your life,” Youngblood said.
Leadership qualities developed through the Devil Pups program are unlike any other — and he joked the KCSO was hiring once graduates turned 18.
Youngblood also recommended each graduate closely follow lessons gleaned these past few months. Graduates’ focus never waned as the sheriff spoke of forks in the road, and how each one leads to a certain decision. Everyone makes mistakes, but be sure to think about the consequences, he added.
“This is just the beginning,” Youngblood said.
Devil Pups also sought to keep alive the legacy of two fallen Marines, both with ties to the Devil Pups: Lance Cpl. Mason Parnell, who died while on duty, and KCSO Deputy Phillip Campas, who died in a mass shooting last year.
The Distinguished Service Award in honor of Parnell was awarded to Carolina Araujo, while Abegail Trigo received the first-ever Deputy Phillip J. Campas Most Inspirational Award, for demonstrating grit that helped inspire her fellow pups.
“If Phillip (Campas) was right here, he would be very very, very proud of the work that you did,” Taylor said.
Reyes aims to carry the lessons learned in the program throughout her entire life. She has long occupied spaces dominated by men through playing football and wants to become an engineer after wrapping up her senior year.
“It will teach me that you can do anything,” Reyes said. “You just have to be willing to push yourself.”
