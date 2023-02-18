 Skip to main content
Kern developers look to avoid Inland Empire's logistics problems

Smucker Co

The J.M. Smucker Co., a Fortune 500 food producer, has reportedly signed a deal to lease this 1 million-square-foot warehouse at the Wonderful Industrial Park in Shafter. The warehouse is among many at the development, with more to come.

 Courtesy of Wonderful Real Estate

The Inland Empire's overcrowded logistics and warehousing industry presents more to Kern County than just economic opportunity. It offers what some see as an example of how not to proceed.

Growing concern about air pollution in San Bernardino and Riverside counties last month prompted dozens of environmental and community organizations to send a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom asking for a regional moratorium on new warehouse development. He declined, but expectations are that legislation will be reintroduced soon for imposing a 1,000-foot buffer zone between new construction of warehouses and sensitive sites like homes.

