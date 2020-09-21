Kern County’s Democratic Party has launched a campaign to spur African-American residents to register to vote by the deadline of Oct. 19.
The local Democratic Central Committee unveiled the plan in a news release on Monday, saying the party hoped to encourage more residents to register to vote before the Nov. 3 general election.
“Every vote matters and we can’t afford to sit out what may be one of the most important elections of our lifetime,” said committee Chair Christian Romo. “It is imperative that we do all that we can to boost local voter registration, especially within our communities of color that for far too long have been forgotten.”
The committee has appointed Denise Norris to the executive board to oversee the African-American voter registration campaign.
“The goal is to excite, educate, enlighten and motivate the African-American community on the importance to first register, and then vote in November,” Norris said. “We are excited to partner with notable community leaders to inspire others to get involved. The African-American community is diversified and our participating leaders in the community reflect this.”
The committee has released a series of videos on social media featuring Black community leaders and plans to do more over the next few days to call attention to voter registration as part of National Voter Registration Day, which is Tuesday.
As part of the release announcing the campaign, the committee urged community members to update their voter registration if they’ve recently moved or changed party affiliation.
Those interested in registering to vote can visit registertovote.ca.gov or kerndemocrats.org. The Kern County Elections Division can be reached at 868-3590.
BLUE BLUE BLUE CALIFORNIA IS BLUE
