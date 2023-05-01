Kern DA to retry ex-KCSO deputy who murdered 2 prostitutes in death penalty phase of trial

Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in court Monday her office will retry a former Kern County Sheriff’s deputy who was convicted of killing two prostitutes in the death penalty phase of a trial.
David Keith Rogers was convicted of first- and second-degree murder for killing Janine Benintende, 21, and Tracie Clark, 15. He was also sentenced to die in 1988 and has been in prison ever since. The California Supreme Court overturned Rogers’ death penalty after a key witness used by a late trial judge to sentence Rogers reneged on her testimony.