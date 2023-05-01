 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Kern DA to retry ex-KCSO deputy who murdered 2 prostitutes in death penalty phase of trial

20230307-bc-closing5.jpeg (copy)

David Keith Rogers, a former Kern County Sheriff's deputy found guilty in 1988 of killing two prostitutes, sits in court March 6 as his attorney delivers a closing argument in his retrial, which will determine whether Rogers will face the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in court Monday her office will retry a former Kern County Sheriff’s deputy who was convicted of killing two prostitutes in the death penalty phase of a trial.

David Keith Rogers was convicted of first- and second-degree murder for killing Janine Benintende, 21, and Tracie Clark, 15. He was also sentenced to die in 1988 and has been in prison ever since. The California Supreme Court overturned Rogers’ death penalty after a key witness used by a late trial judge to sentence Rogers reneged on her testimony.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases