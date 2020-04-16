Kern County law enforcement officials are complying with the statewide $0 bail order, albeit on the side of skepticism and caution.
The mandatory schedule, which went into effect Monday, allows low-level misdemeanor and felony offenders to avoid jail time during the COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to reduce any spread of the virus in jails. In a news release sent out Thursday, the Kern County District Attorney’s Office said 39 offenders have been released locally due to the order, with promises to appear in court for their next scheduled date.
The DA’s Office said it has worked closely with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office to ensure the requirements of the judicial orders are followed, while also ensuring the revised bail schedule doesn’t permit serious or violent offenders opportunities at zero-bail release, the news release said.
While the order has several exceptions for serious and violent offenses, the DA’s office stated there are several crimes that qualify which are concerning, including child abuse, elder abuse, and the violation of public health orders.
Sheriff Donny Youngblood said the order doesn’t take into account a suspect’s criminal history, resistance to arrest and danger to the community. He added it creates a “catch and release” system for many felony offenses.
“The order was unnecessary, as sheriffs across the state have already implemented procedures to address the threat of COVID-19 while securing public safety,” Youngblood said in the news release.
Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said the DA’s office is responding by empowering officers to seek increased bail on certain offenders by bringing concerns to a judge who can require higher bail, even on offenses that fall under the order.
“By working with our partners in law enforcement, we will continue to do everything in our authority to limit dangerous and predatory criminals from being released back onto our streets,” Zimmer said in the news release.
(1) comment
What a swell idea Gavin.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.