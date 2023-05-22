Kern DA: Judge finds it true a boy, 14, killed a 19-year-old man in Lamont

A Juvenile Justice Center judge found it true that a 14-year-old boy killed a man in Lamont, according to a Kern County District Attorney’s Office news release issued Monday.
Kern County Sheriff’s deputies went to an alleyway in June 2022 and found David Garcia Bruno, 19, suffering from two gunshot wounds to the chest. A surveillance video depicts Bruno coming to the alley and stopping north of a driveway, according to the news release.
The defendant, Enrique Nevarez, walked past the victim and turned south on Santa Rosa Avenue. However, he came back and shot Bruno, prosecutors said. Nevarez was arrested a few days after the incident.
Cases involving minors that are dealt with in juvenile court are not heard by a jury. A judge decides if the allegation is true or not. A judge found the first-degree murder allegation true on Friday after an eight-day bench trial.
A disposition hearing, in which a judge may impose some form of punishment, is scheduled for June 12.
Punishment for minors handled in juvenile court ends on their 25th birthday, no matter the judge’s ruling.