Kern DA: Judge finds it true a boy, 14, killed a 19-year-old man in Lamont

A Juvenile Justice Center judge found it true that a 14-year-old boy killed a man in Lamont, according to a Kern County District Attorney’s Office news release issued Monday.

Kern County Sheriff’s deputies went to an alleyway in June 2022 and found David Garcia Bruno, 19, suffering from two gunshot wounds to the chest. A surveillance video depicts Bruno coming to the alley and stopping north of a driveway, according to the news release.

