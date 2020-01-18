Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer is fighting back against a new state law that bars 14- and 15-year-olds from being tried in adult court including for some of the most serious offenses like murder, rape and arson.
The law has already resulted in the early release from prison of a Bakersfield woman who was convicted in the 2010 murder of an elderly woman because she was 15 at the time it happened.
What if there's a horrific school shooting and a 14- or 15-year-old is responsible, Zimmer wonders.
Under the new law, SB 1391, which was passed by the legislature and took effect Jan. 1, 2019, that theoretical school shooter could only be tried in juvenile court, where convicted offenders typically serve sentences only until the age of 25. A judge would no longer have the discretion to decide if the matter should be heard in adult court.
To that end, the Kern County District Attorney's office has filed a petition with the California Supreme Court to review the constitutionality of the new law.
Statute v. initiative
At the heart of the issue, according to Zimmer and other district attorneys across the state, is whether the new statute created by SB 1391 unconstitutionally amended Proposition 57, a 2016 voter-approved initiative.
Proposition 57 gave judges the authority to decide if a juvenile 14 and older should be tried in adult court. (Prosecutors previously had the sole right to make that decision, given to them under Proposition 21, which passed in March 2000. However, prior to Proposition 21, prosecutors had to ask judges to transfer a juvenile to adult court.)
Since the legislature's new 2019 law bars juveniles age 14 and 15 from ever being tried in adult court, Zimmer and other district attorneys around the state feel judges' ability to make a decision, given to them by voters under Proposition 57, was taken away by lawmakers. That constitutes a legislated amendment to a voter-passed mandate, which is unconstitutional.
Conflict in appellate courts
The issue has been taken up by several of the state's appellate courts, which have split on their decisions.
The Second District Court of Appeal agreed the new law overrules the proposition, removing something from the law passed by voters.
"The language of Proposition 57 permits adult prosecution and S.B. 1391 precludes such prosecution," the opinion said.
However, the Fifth District Court of Appeal in Fresno, which has jurisdiction over Kern County, disagreed. It has held SB 1391 was consistent with the goals and intent of the voters when they passed Proposition 57 and is therefore lawful. Even though the new law effectively takes away an authority granted in Proposition 57, the opinion said, it does so in a way that furthers the overall purpose of the initiative.
The California Supreme Court has granted review of a related case that originated out of the Ventura County Superior Court system. It has not yet decided on Kern's petition for review.
The final decision will have major consequences in cases like Katila Nash's. She, along with two others, was convicted in the 2010 murder of 81-year-old Dorothy Session and sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. Under her original sentence, she wasn't eligible for parole until 2030. But when SB 1391 took effect last year, her case was referred back to juvenile court. Since she is now 25 years old, the juvenile court no longer has jurisdiction over her.
A few weeks ago she was released from prison after serving about seven years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.