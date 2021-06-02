Kern DA: Indictments issued against seven individuals in insurance-fraud conspiracy scam

The Kern County District Attorney’s Office announced the issuance and filing of indictments against seven defendants by the Kern County grand jury on Wednesday.
The indictments were issued in connection with a Bakersfield vocational school for its alleged participation in an insurance-fraud conspiracy scandal, according to a news release from the DA’s Office.
According to the news release, the scam involved the theft of more than $100,000 in benefits meant to help injured workers return to the job market by providing training in a new occupation.
The individuals indicted were employees and owners of Instituto Hispano Americano, located on Chester Avenue, as well as employees of two local law offices, the news release stated. The charges center around the alleged misuse of Supplemental Job Displacement Benefit Vouchers, the release said.
The vouchers generally provide injured workers with up to $6,000 for retraining at a post-secondary educational institution, the DA’s Office said. That retraining is meant to make the injured worker more competitive in the job market because they are otherwise unable to return to their former employer due to being on total or temporary disability, the news release stated.
The indictment alleges that the conspirators defrauded more than 20 insurance companies out of more than $100,000 by exploiting the voucher program, the DA's Office said. The case alleges that the defendants would systematically send false or misleading documentation to insurance carriers that falsely attested that the injured workers were eligible to obtain voucher money, but the students in truth did not meet the minimum qualifications for enrollment in the program.
IHA allegedly lied about dozens of test results for exams that were required for enrollment pursuant to California Education Code section 94904.
Injured workers were directed to the school by employees of local law offices, which would be paid as much as $600 per person for referring students to the school, the news release stated. It is illegal to engage in paid referrals under the workers’ compensation system pursuant to Labor Code sections 3215 and 139.32.
Charges against those indicted include conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, concealing facts affecting entitlement to insurance benefits, and offering or receiving money in exchange for referrals, according to the DA's Office. The charges allegedly span 85 counts.
All seven defendants have been arraigned, pleaded not guilty, and are currently awaiting trial in Kern County Superior Court. Defendants are Anna Ayala-Reyes, Sylvia Carrillo, Evelyn Cruz, Martin Cruz, Nelfido Rolando Cruz, Cynthia Ozaeta and Sandra Paredez, the news release said.
The grand jury’s indictment was the product of years of investigation and preparation by attorneys and investigators from the Kern County District Attorney’s Office as well as detectives with the California Department of Insurance, the release stated. The investigation included the execution of multiple search warrants, arrests in multiple counties, and review of thousands of documents seized.