Kern DA: Former county law library employee pleads no contest for embezzlement of public funds

A former employee with the Kern County Law Library pleaded no contest to two counts of embezzlement of public funds and one count of grand theft by an employee on Thursday.
The charges stem from incidents between January 2014 and February 2020, when Annette Heath was the law librarian for the Kern County Law Library and embezzled public funds during her tenure, according to a news release from the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.
The DA’s Office said that Heath overpaid herself $42,857 in wages, used $13,935 for personal purchases, and paid $7,867 for rental vehicles for family members, all of which was taken from Kern County Law Library funds.
According to the news release, terms of the plea include a maximum of one year in custody, a stipulated restitution amount of $64,660 and three years of felony probation.
Sentencing on the case is scheduled for July 30.