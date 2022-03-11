Kern DA files 9 cases alleging EDD fraud totaling $394K

Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer announced Friday the filing of nine felony cases for 17 different defendants for charges associated with unemployment insurance fraud.
The combined loss to the state’s Employment Development Department alleged over the cases is more than $394,555, according to a news release from the District Attorney’s Office.
The defendants are variously charged with grand theft, conspiracy, theft-related charges and violations of the Unemployment Insurance Code.
Based on the charges, the defendants could face anywhere from three to 12 years in prison, the release noted.
The EDD issued increased unemployment funds supplemented by the federal government to assist those left unemployed by pandemic restrictions, the release noted.
The EDD reported as of January 2021 there was $114 billion in total claims made during that period. It is estimated that of that amount, more than $20 billion was fraudulently taken by people, gangs or fraud rings, including inmates confined in state prisons or county jails.
In some cases, fraudulent unemployment applications were submitted online to EDD using stolen identities, and in other cases, inmates confined in prison or jails submitted claims directly or conspired to have others that were out of custody submit claims on their behalf.
Once the fraudulent applications were approved by EDD, money was sent to a bank and an ATM card was sent to the listed address of the applicant. The thieves used the debit cards at ATMs to withdraw the cash loaded onto the debit cards.
Prior to this group of nine case filings, the DA’s office has previously filed six EDD fraud cases totaling $149,000 in losses.
Zimmer noted in the release thatInvestigations of additional EDD fraud are ongoing, and additional cases are expected to continue to be filed in the future.