18th St Building_500016238

The Kern County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday its various services offered to victims will be consolidated in downtown Bakersfield starting Monday. 

 Courtesy of Kern DA

The Kern County Family Justice Center and victims' advocate services will be housed at 1300 18th St. There were 2,646 visits to the Family Justice Center last year, a news release said. 

