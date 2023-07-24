The Kern County District Attorney's office has charged with multiple felony counts involving the theft of several hundred thousand dollars of California Employment Development Department funds.
Ruben Barajas Rodriguez, 54, was arrested Thursday, according to the DA's office, in an investigation that began in November 2020.
Rodriguez is in custody, with bail set at $1 million, the DA's office said in a news release, noting more felony charges may be added as the investigation continues.
“I am pleased with the ongoing efforts of law enforcement in uncovering EDD fraud that significantly increased during the pandemic,” District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a news release. “The District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation is committed to protecting the taxpayer by fighting against all types of fraud.”
Anyone with information regarding EDD fraud is asked to call the DA's office at 661-868-2350.