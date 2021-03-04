Kern DA: 2 men get life in prison sentences following convictions for robbery, shooting at internet casino

Two men were given life in prison sentences for their roles in an armed robbery and shooting at a Bakersfield internet casino in 2018.
According to a news release from the Kern County District Attorney’s Office, Frankie Ramos and David Moore were sentenced Wednesday by Judge Charles R. Brehmer. Ramos received two 25-years-to-life sentences plus an additional 29-years, four-months sentence; Moore was sentenced to two 25-years-to-life sentences plus 25 years, four months.
According to the news release, the incident occurred in January 2018, when four men, including Ramos and Moore, conspired to rob an unlicensed casino on Baker Street. The men entered the casino and disarmed a security guard before stealing money from the gambling machines and cashier box, the District Attorney’s Office said.
As the men fled, the security guard chased them and fired his taser, the news release stated. The men then opened fire on the security guard, striking him twice. He suffered non-fatal injuries during the incident.
The two other defendants, Eric Grijalva and Anesia Ribeiro, pleaded separately to other charges stemming from the incident. Ribeiro was sentenced to six years in custody and Grijalva to 15 years in prison.
In the news release, Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer referred to the defendants as gang members whose serious and violent actions endangered the community.
“The life sentences in this case are a proper reflection of the serious criminal history of the offenders as well as the extremely violent actions of the crimes they committed,” Zimmer stated in the release.