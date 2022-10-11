 Skip to main content
Kern crop revenues top $8 billion for first time, but profitability varies

Daisy Cruz packages freshly picked grapes for table grape grower Richard Deckard in this September 2021 file photo.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

A report released Tuesday showed Kern's ag industry last year topping $8 billion in farmer revenue for the first time, with little change at the top of local crop rankings but big variability in the underlying economics facing growers of some of the county's most popular fruits, nuts and vegetables.

The nearly 9 percent year-over-year jump to more than $8.3 billion in sales in 2021 represented significant improvement but, as county Agricultural Commissioner Glenn Fankhauser and others noted, big discrepancies in costs and profitability from one crop to the next as well.

