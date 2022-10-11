Kern crop revenues top $8 billion for first time, but profitability varies

A report released Tuesday showed Kern's ag industry last year topping $8 billion in farmer revenue for the first time, with little change at the top of local crop rankings but big variability in the underlying economics facing growers of some of the county's most popular fruits, nuts and vegetables.
The nearly 9 percent year-over-year jump to more than $8.3 billion in sales in 2021 represented significant improvement but, as county Agricultural Commissioner Glenn Fankhauser and others noted, big discrepancies in costs and profitability from one crop to the next as well.
An example of a crop enjoying strong revenue but a sagging bottom line was grapes, which once again ended up Kern's top-grossing crop with $1.87 billion in revenue. Bearing acreage was down 2 percent from 2020, perhaps not surprisingly as expenses increased in the areas of labor, boxes and fertilizer.
"I'm getting hammered," Wheeler Ridge grape grower Mark Hall said Tuesday. "Even though grapes are grossing a lot, they're not making money." Hall added that he has suffered through four "bad years" in a row, now entering a fifth, as he continues to pull back on the amount of land he farms.
President Patty Poire of the Kern County Farm Bureau made similar points in an email Tuesday, in which she said the organization celebrates rising crop production and value even as that problems remain on the other side of the balance sheet.
“We are in a time of drought and struggling with record inflation including increased costs in fuel, fertilizer, labor, water, plus the cost of burdensome regulations to name a few, similar to what the citizens of Kern County are struggling with,” Poire wrote.
Things aren't as bad in pistachios, which as Kern's No. 3 crop last year rose one place in the ranking to reach $1.22 billion in revenue. Bearing acreage increased from 2020 to hit 157,000 acres as investors flocked to a crop seen as more drought tolerant than other agricultural commodities grown in California.
While revenue from grapes and pistachios both increased more than 28 percent year over year, only the nut had a larger harvest, up 23 percent at 205,000 tons, as compared with grapes' 3 percent decline to 1.1 million tons.
Grower relations manager Jeff Gibbons at local pistachio grower Setton Farms attributed much of last year's improvement to a large crop rather than a surge in nut prices.
Because pistachios tend to alternate between years of high and low productivity, he predicted the crop will switch places again next year with almonds, No. 4 on 2021's list after coming in third the year before.
Still, Gibbons was optimistic.
"Long as we just keep marketing going, more people (will be) eating pistachios all over the world," he said.
Fresno County hasn't released its 2021 crop report yet, but so far Kern is leading the state in agricultural productivity, Fankhauser noted.
"The fact that we hit $8 billion is just a testament to how important agriculture is in Kern County and how we continue to be the bread basket of the world," he said.
Rounding out the county's top five by revenue were No. 2 citrus, which brought in $1.35 billion, almonds ($1.19 billion) and No. 5 milk ($688.6 million).