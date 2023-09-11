FXAO2986.jpg

A farmworker reaches in to clip grapes in this August file photo.

 John Donegan / The Californian

Kern farmers took in 7% less money from crop sales last year than they did in 2021, according to a new county report that people in the industry interpreted Monday as a wake-up call about risks to the local economy.

The decline following a 9% increase in 2021 was a rare instance of local grower receipts falling from one year to the next. It reflects financial harm from low commodity prices and impacts from limited water supplies during what was an unusually hot year.