Eight new coronavirus cases were reported in Kern County on Friday bringing the total cases in Kern County to 40. The county also reported its first death, according to Kern County Public Health officials.
Nearly 1,000 tests for the virus are pending results, according to data from the health department.
Seven people have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, said the county's public health spokeswoman Michelle Corson on Friday morning. However, the department is not releasing any other details about the person's death.
One additional visitor to the county was the first local case of coronavirus but is not included in the official tally.
As a Senior with no income except my small 4 plex we are very close to losing everything.
No one mentions that the Sheriffs are refusing to do lockouts for a month for people that have been evicted for not been paying us rent way long before (since January) Covoid-19 became an issue.
Now the non-renter waves at us sarcastically enjoying the extra 2 months free rent.
Who is going to help us, and don't say the Banks because our mortgage is not paid to a bank.
Why couldn't Gov Newsom have made the same order as New York that say that ALL mortgage payers get relief, not just a select few with the high credit good enough for a Bank loan.
