Kern County's unemployment rate rises to 10.8 percent in June

Kern County’s unemployment rate increased from 10 percent in May to 10.8 percent in June, according to preliminary data from the California Employment Development Department released Friday.
A key driver of the increase was the leisure and hospitality industry, which shed 200 jobs from May to June, according to the data. However, compared to June 2020, the industry has significantly bounced back. EDD shows the industry employed 22,700 people that month compared to 23,900 this June.
The education and health services sector also lost employment from May to June. The industry lost 300 jobs, according to the data.
Several industries added jobs significantly. The trade, transportation and utilities industry gained 1,600 jobs while the farming industry gained 1,200.
State and local government lost 300 jobs.