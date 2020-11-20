Kern's unemployment rate dropped to 10.6 percent in October from a revised 12.1 percent in September.
The seasonally unadjusted figures reported Friday by California's Employment Development Department reflect a sizeable jump in hiring in ag, leisure and hospitality.
State and national unemployment levels also improved: Stated on a seasonally unadjusted basis, California's rate went from 10.7 percent in September to 9 percent in October while the U.S. rate fell from 7.7 percent in September to 6.6 percent in October.
In October 2019, Kern's unemployment rate stood at 6.3 percent.
The EDD said Kern farming added 2,500 positions in October, an increase of almost 5 percent.
In leisure and hospitality, 1,100 jobs were created, a 5.5 percent increase. The category of arts, entertainment and recreation accounted for most of that with an 800-job, 50-percent increase in a single month.
Restaurants took on 200 additional employees, or 1.1 percent.
Retailers hired a net 400 new employees, boosting their payrolls a combined 1.4 percent.
Employment in professional and business services was also up by 400 positions, a 1.5 percent gain.
Mining and logging in the county added 200 jobs, or 2.6 percent. Food manufacturing also took on 200 new positions, an increase of 4.2 percent.
Government employment in Kern was up 2.3 percent overall, though federal agencies eliminated a net 300 jobs.
Local government expanded by 1,700 positions, or 3.9 percent. While local hiring in education made up much of that, so did a 12.6-percent increase in county employment.