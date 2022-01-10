Kern County's state reps sound off on budget plan

The state Assembly and Senate representatives for Kern County issued statements Monday after Gov. Gavin Newsom released his state budget proposal:
State Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield:
"Governor Newsom’s budget over-taxes and over-regulates Californians while continuing to push the same policies that have resulted in the highest cost of living, the highest poverty, historically high crime rates and worsening homeless crisis, despite record high spending. In December, Senator McGuire and I called on the governor to increase the number of state firefighters to meet the increasing demands of wildfire management, and I am pleased he has set aside $400 million for this proposal. I appreciate the governor’s focus on the drought’s impact on food producers and funding for water conveyance, but with no additional money for water storage, the budget is still not serious about addressing California’s food and water security. I hope the governor understands we can’t import 100 percent of the food the Central Valley grows.
"I am also strongly opposed to the governor’s continued war on the state’s oil and gas industry, which provides good jobs for thousands of families and energy security for all Californians. The governor and the majority party must prioritize the immediate needs of Californians, instead of focusing on their utopian government-controlled state."
State Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger:
“Californians are frustrated and I cannot blame them. They haven’t felt the benefits of previous investments. The investments in this year’s budget are a step in the right direction to repair that broken trust, but the Legislature has a lot of work to do. Water and food security are among my highest concerns. We do not just need a gas tax holiday, we need a water tax holiday, and we need to protect our food and water systems from climate change and cyber terrorism.
"We must address the bed shortage at hospitals, especially in impoverished communities. We need to rethink and take urgent action to provide opportunities to California’s workforce. More importantly, we need investments to improve our state institutions and make them function in 21st century digital age."
Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield:
“While the Governor makes political headlines, every day Californians are overtaxed and are struggling to afford to live and work in our state.
“Parents are concerned about their children. Homelessness is on the rise. Small businesses are stressed. Crime is increasing. Water storage is desperately needed. Communities face a never ending wildfire season. There’s an endless list of crises. Californians are rightfully frustrated.
“Governor Newsom and Sacramento Democrats have fallen into the false mindset that simply more spending equates to success. The mentality that success is defined by how much is spent instead of by real, measurable, and actual results is mind-boggling.
“Californians are living a different reality seeing problems only getting worse. Californians want results. State programs must be examined by real world outcomes, not just by the amount of money spent."
Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield:
“I am pleased to see the historic levels of investment coming to the Central Valley that will build long-term water infrastructure, strengthen our local law enforcement and their response to theft, and grow our economy with more workforce development. These investments, in addition to our expansion of the state’s COVID-19 response and $20.9 billion in our rainy day fund will help California continue as a strong economic powerhouse.”