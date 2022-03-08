Kern County's state legislators react to State of the State address

Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered his annual State of the State address Tuesday.
Kern County's representatives in the state Assembly and the Senate issued the following statement in response:
Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger:
“We are on the brink of an energy, food and water crisis. The cost of gas is one of many challenges we will face ahead of us. My position has always been very clear, having a long-term energy strategy is necessary, but it does nothing for those suffering at the pump in the meantime. The Governor did not provide many details of his plan to lower gas prices, but I will work night and day with my colleagues and the Governor’s Office to provide relief to families. During challenging times, unity is of the (utmost) importance, as is working together in a bipartisan manner.”
Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, vice chair of the Assembly Budget Committee:
"California is facing crisis after crisis. The Governor’s answer to all of California’s crises — from record-setting gas prices to rising crime to a devastating drought to worsening homelessness on our streets and sidewalks — is throwing money at each issue without accountability.
“Californians want results, not more rhetoric.
“California is in crisis — that is the reality of the State of California.
“The long term economic vitality of California requires action on water storage, more domestic energy production, and permanent tax relief to ease California’s affordability crisis. The Governor is dismissing much-needed solutions.”
The above statements were issued as of The Californian's press time.