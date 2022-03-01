Kern County's reps sound off on President Biden's State of the Union address

President Joe Biden addressed the nation Tuesday night in his State of the Union address.
Kern County's representatives in Congress and in the state's Assembly and Senate issued the following statements in response:
Congressman Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, minority leader:
“President Biden’s State of the Union was out of touch. He painted a rosy picture of our nation while failing to fully acknowledge the challenges that our communities are facing created by his failed policies. In California, we have felt these challenges directly: record-high gas prices that are rising every week, violent crime, and our ports are backlogged causing a supply chain crisis that is keeping our farmers from selling the food they grow. And while students in California are only now being allowed to return to normalcy in the classroom, the very legislators who have failed to follow the science have also consistently broken the rules set forth for everyone else.
“Our country is in a crisis.
“But House Republicans have a plan to support families, keep our communities safe, and get our country back on track. That starts with producing more Californian-made energy to reduce our energy prices, securing our border, and allowing our children to learn alongside other students inside the classroom.
"Today serves as a snapshot of where we are as a country and it is clear that there is a lot of work to be done. I won’t ever stop fighting to ensure that we deliver better opportunities for the American people.”
Congressman David Valadao, R-Hanford:
“Right now we are facing the biggest threat to international order since WWII, and the entire world is looking to America to project strength and unity. Tonight, I was glad to hear President Biden reaffirm our support for Ukraine, commit more resources to our law enforcement, and appoint a chief prosecutor for pandemic fraud.
“However, the president did not offer meaningful solutions to the many issues impacting Central Valley families, such as the rising costs that are making everything from gas to groceries more expensive. Increasing our domestic energy production is a long-term solution to decrease our reliance on foreign oil. I’m disappointed that President Biden did not adequately address the many issues facing our country and our community, such as record-breaking illegal border crossing and rising crime, but I will continue working across the aisle to get results for the Central Valley.”
State Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield:
"We did not hear one word from President Biden about U.S. energy independence, so we can only presume he will not budge. Americans are fed up with the radical policies that are driving up the prices of gas, food and everyday necessities. Our need to return to energy independence has never been more critical, to cut costs for consumers at the pump and to secure our position as an energy exporter."
Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, vice chair of the Assembly Budget Committee:
“Californians are rightfully concerned about the direction of our nation. Life is getting more expensive — squeezing the budgets of working families. We have not seen inflation this high in decades from the cost of groceries to the price at the pump.
“Internationally, the images coming out of Ukraine are devastating, and we must hold Vladimir Putin accountable for his unprovoked aggression toward the people of Ukraine. And we cannot ignore the fact that this conflict will negatively impact our every day lives.
“Californians are seeing more homelessness on our streets, and crime is increasing. The list of crises continue to grow. We need to invest in our supply chain infrastructure, support existing domestic energy production, and build more water storage. Time is of the essence.”
