Kern County's own Benjamin Victor will sculpt the bronze centerpiece on WWII Memorial

Organizers planning to build a World War II veterans memorial at a city park in downtown Bakersfield have added a nationally known artist from Kern County to sculpt the project’s bronze centerpiece.
The announcement that Benjamin Victor has joined the effort should immediately raise the already lofty status of the local memorial, according to project organizers.
But the clock is ticking. The memorial must be finished by Veterans Day, and fundraising is still a must.
Victor, 43, is already working on a clay version of the statue, which will be used to create a mold for the final bronze sculpture. He is known for being the only living artist to have three works in National Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol building.
“This will be a one-of-a-kind memorial,” said Ed Gaede, a local Vietnam veteran who has been working for months to coordinate the complex project.
“When people see Benjamin Victor’s finished sculpture, it will almost take their breath away,” he said.
In 2005 at the age of 26, Victor became the youngest artist ever represented in the Hall.
The Foothill High School class of 1997 graduate has created more sculptures on display in the U.S. Capitol rotunda than any living artist.
He is one of the country’s most esteemed sculptors, and yet, to talk with him about this project is to recognize that he places great importance and priority in this local project at Jastro Park.
“I’m honored to be part of this project to honor our World War II veterans and their families,” Victor said. “Bakersfield, of course, is my hometown, and I’m so proud to be given the opportunity to work on this project.”
The 6-foot-tall bronze statue, standing on a 5-foot base, will be the centerpiece of the memorial. The statue depicts a grieving wife and mother who has just received a telegram informing her that her husband has been killed in action.
The emotional and heart-rending image symbolizes the profound sacrifices Americans on the home front also suffered during the war.
“The woman with her child receiving the Western Union telegram was Walter Grainger’s vision,” said Kathleen Grainger-Shaffer, Walter Grainger’s daughter. Both individuals serve on the Kern County WWII Veterans Memorial Committee.
“As the World War II veteran on the committee, he knows how heartbreaking these moments in history were,” Grainger-Shaffer said of her father. “He, Benjamin and our entire committee met with Benjamin in several Zoom meetings, and with everyone’s input, we have a beautiful and emotional sculpture.”
A U.S. Navy veteran, Grainger served more than a year and a half aboard the USS Crenshaw, an attack transport ship in the Pacific. He later became a teacher in the Kern High School District.
Now he serves on the nonprofit board with his daughter, working to bring this idea of a memorial to fruition.
The process of making a statue is complicated, but essentially, Victor first creates a sculpture from clay. When that’s finished, a mold is made around it to create the negative space of the piece. From there, it’s filled with bronze for the final product.
There’s much more involved, Victor said. But these are the basic steps in the process.
“I come to this project with a humble attitude,” Victor said.
But there’s also a tone of enthusiasm in his voice as he talks about it.
“I’m so excited,” he said. “I can’t wait to come back to Bakersfield to install this sculpture.”