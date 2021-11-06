Kern County's homeless youths struggle in the shadows, advocates say

MORE INFORMATION

The McKinney-Vento Law requires K-12 schools to identify, enroll, and serve children and youths who are experiencing homelessness. Students who are temporarily staying with someone else or in a motel, campground, shelter, outside or an inadequate place, have special rights at school.

Every school district has a McKinney-Vento liaison who can discuss whether the student qualifies for help. Or call the Kern County Superintendent of Schools Homeless Education Program at 661-636-4900.

For more information about the Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative, visit www.bkrhc.org

Kern County Network for Children's Dream Center is located at 1801 19th St. in Bakersfield, 661-636-4488.