After months of preparation, Kern County’s homeless shelter will begin accepting its first clients Thursday.
While the facility, named the M Street Navigation Center, will eventually serve 150 individuals, operator Community Action Partnership of Kern plans to accept up to just 25 clients initially to ensure the health and safety of the community.
“We’re new to the scene,” said CAPK Project Administrator Sheila Shegos. “We’ve been providing services to the homeless in indirect ways, but this will be direct. So we’ll take our time to open and do this right, and to really help our neighbors understand that we’re truly here with compassion and services to help them take those steps forward.”
Supported by state funds designated by Kern County, along with a contribution from the city of Bakersfield, the Navigation Center is low barrier, and will welcome “anyone in any condition.” The center is meant to serve individuals who otherwise do not use the existing shelters because they could be separated from what homeless service providers refer to as the Three Ps: pets, partners and possessions.
Aside from a tent-like structure that houses bunk beds for sleeping, the facility has a place for individuals to store their belongings, a place for pets, shower and restroom facilities, a kitchen where three meals a day will be served, and even private counseling and medical offices.
With some flexibility, individuals will be allowed to stay for around 35 days, with staff working throughout the stay to ensure clients are able to exit into stable circumstances.
“This is just a small piece of the puzzle that will help alleviate homelessness in the community,” CAPK CEO Jeremy Tobias said during a press tour of the facility on Wednesday. “It doesn’t answer all the questions, but it’s an important part of making that a reality here in Bakersfield and Kern County.”
Located at 2900 M St., on a location that once was a storage site for Kern County Parks and Recreation, the Navigation Center will be guarded by 24-hour security and individuals will be searched before entering. As long as the COVID-19 pandemic lasts, clients will also receive personal protective equipment and a health screening.
Program Manager Laurie Hughey described herself as positive, but nervous, for the opening.
“It’s something that’s much needed,” she said of the site.
With homelessness on the rise in Kern County and the state as a whole, local experts hope a new facility can address the limited capacity of existing shelters. Adding more beds to the total in Kern has been brought up numerous times throughout the shelter’s development as a primary point of emphasis.
“Back about six months ago, I addressed the Kern County Board of Supervisors about developing this facility, and about our homeless problem in general in our community,” Tobias said. “And we discussed the fact that we’re going to need a bigger boat. Well here we stand today, in this partnership with the city and the county of Kern, and we’re helping to build a bigger boat for our community to help solve this problem.”
(4) comments
the irony....... it probably healthier to stay outside, under a shade tree during the day and under the stars at night.... until the virus is put in check....
I wonder how many actually want to stay indoors? Some are so far gone that they only want to live outdoors. I don't even know how many want help. At some point, they are going to have to help themselves get better if possible. Everyone has free will.
25 may seem like very little as to what is needed, but it's 25 people that at least will have a bed instead of sleeping on a cold cement floor. The facility has the chance to increase as time goes by.
I understand it must start somewhere and I'm sure the funding and staffing are limited but 25 people at a time seems like a drop in the bucket of what Bakersfield needs in the area of caring for its homeless. I see almost 25 homeless people during a six block drive from home. I don't know the answer of course, except to increase the funding for larger facilities.
