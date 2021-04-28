Kern County's homeless population exceeds 2,000, new report finds

The annual count of Kern County’s homeless shows a stark increase in the local population, but a change to the counting method could have influenced the results.
The Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative, which organized the count, cautioned against making comparisons to previous years in a report detailing its findings.
Meant to provide a “snapshot” of the county’s homeless population at a specific point in time, the count was conducted on Jan. 27 of this year. On that day, the collaborative identified 2,150 homeless individuals, the vast majority of which were living outside of shelters.
The figure represents yet another increase of homelessness within Kern County and is the first time the point-in-time-count has exceeded 1,600 since 2007.
In 2020, 1,580 homeless people were logged in the annual survey.
The Homeless Collaborative pegged COVID-19 and the pandemic’s consequences as a primary cause for the rise. To follow social distancing guidelines, shelters reduced capacity. When coupled with unemployment, lack of affordable housing and record low vacancy rates, the report says more individuals than ever found themselves without a place to stay.
October through December was specifically challenging, according to the report. During that time period, the number of individuals experiencing homelessness for the first time increased from 623 the quarter before to 765 while the number of homeless individuals finding permanent housing decreased from 328 to 210.
Concurrently, the number of intake calls to the county’s 211 phone line increased from around 1,000 in August to nearly 3,500 in November.
The Bakersfield-Kern Homeless Collaborative was one of seven programs in California to conduct a point-in-time count this year. The collaborative needed to apply to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to use an alternative counting method to move forward. Many other counties in the state received a waiver to skip this year’s count.
In past years, large numbers of volunteers would gather to systematically seek out homeless individuals throughout the county. The volunteers would then conduct a survey that gathered important information. When combined with data from homeless shelters, the information was meant to provide a complete picture of homelessness.
But COVID-19 prevented a large gathering of volunteers this January, so the homeless collaborative instead relied on data in its computer system to conduct the count, which could prove to be more accurate than the previous method.
The change makes it difficult to draw conclusions from prior years. Still, Homeless Collaborative Executive Director Anna Laven says the report demonstrates 2020 was a particularly challenging year for the county’s most vulnerable neighbors.
“The COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impacts correlate strongly with an increase in demand for homeless services,” she said in a news release. “The 2021 PIT Count Report reiterates what we already know: homelessness continues to be one of the most challenging issues facing our community.”