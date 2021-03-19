Kern County's Henry Greve Speech Contest winners announced

The winners of this year's Henry Greve Speech Contest in Kern County were announced. The 66th annual contest was held in a virtual format on March 18. Junior high students were asked to give a persuasive speech on the prompt: "Why is it important to embrace diversity?"
This year's champion was Himmut “Mimi” Chatha from Rosedale Middle School. Runners up were Habiba Alnahhal in second, and Anjana Chandrasekhar in third — both from Warren Junior High School.
The competition is sponsored by Bakersfield Toastmasters “Golden Empire” Club No. 270 and the Kern County Superintendent of Schools office. The contest is named in memory of Henry Greve Jr. who was a KCSOS speech and language therapist, a president of the Toastmasters Club and was responsible for forming a Junior Toastmasters Clubs at local schools.