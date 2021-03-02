For the 15th straight week, Kern’s coronavirus metrics will keep the county in the state’s most restrictive tier of business and social activity.
Classified in the state’s all-encompassing plan, the Blueprint for a Safer Economy, as purple, Kern County’s COVID-19 numbers have improved, but not enough for the county to drop into the second most restrictive, red tier.
In order to enter the red tier, the county must meet three requirements set by the Blueprint. The rate of daily new cases per 100,000 residents must be 7 or below. The amount of positive tests must be 8 percent or below for the entire county. In an effort to promote equity, the state also tracks counties’ poorest quarter of census tracts separately, also requiring an 8 percent positivity rate in those areas.
In data updated on Tuesday, Kern County’s case rate was 12.5 cases per 100,000 residents, which the state adjusted up to 13.3 because the rate of overall tests in Kern, 267.1 per 100,000 residents, fell below the state average of 346.6.
Kern’s test positivity rate, 5.9 percent, was the only metric to fall within red tier parameters. However, the testing rate in the poorest census tracts was 9.2 percent.