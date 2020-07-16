Kern County has surpassed 100 COVID-19 related deaths, according to new data reported by the public health services department Thursday.
The department announced seven new virus-related deaths, putting the total at 105 since the first coronavirus case was reported locally in mid-March. The Kern County Public Health Services Department also reported 153 new COVID-19 cases Thursday morning, putting the total case count a 7,084.
Of those total cases, 4,523 individuals have recovered from the virus, county data shows. According to state data, there are 236 patients being hospitalized in Kern County for COVID-19 with 67 of those in the ICU.
(5) comments
I went back and watched this mornings news conference and "our" folks sound just like those "denier officials" in Florida and Texas [its not as bad as they say, the percent of deaths is only 1%.. the governor is too confusing....testing shortages are Gavin's fault....bla bla bla ]... its going to get worse..it just is....... the whole hour should of been telling folks what they have to do to slow the spread......I mean Matt was the only one who didn't roll his eyes when they referred to the Governor..... I mean this wink and a nod attitude just isn't going to get us out of this mess......so send this group to a attitude adjusting seminar........
Did the lady whose husband cut her throat in Ridgecrest last week also die from covid?
There are only 3 countries accepting Americans across their borders. In England, there are signs up that say "ALL AMERICANS MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY AN ADULT. " Thanks Trump. You've made us sick, dead, and the laughingstock of the world.
100+ days to your demise!
Dweeb, you're the laughingstock of this website.
A frail, little old man hiding under the dining room table of his apartment with no job and nobody to support. It's all so easy for you, isn't it?
Why don't you think about the people that are actually contributing to your first-of-the-month check?
And the death rate has risen to .0148%
