 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kern County WWII Veterans Memorial Committee announces dedication ceremony

WW2 20220521-MZ7_1219.jpg

A group of WWII veterans get together for a picture during the unveiling of the Kern County World War II Veterans Memorial at Jastro Park in Bakersfield in May.

 Michael G. Wong / For The Californian

The Kern County World War II Veterans Memorial Committee announced the effort to build a monument to Kern veterans who died in World War II is set to be dedicated Dec. 10.

A celebration to dedicate the monument to “the Greatest Generation” is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. at Jastro Park.  

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget