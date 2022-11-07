Kern County WWII Veterans Memorial Committee announces dedication ceremony

The Kern County World War II Veterans Memorial Committee announced the effort to build a monument to Kern veterans who died in World War II is set to be dedicated Dec. 10.
A celebration to dedicate the monument to “the Greatest Generation” is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. at Jastro Park.
The WWII memorial is scheduled to feature: six large black granite slabs with the names of more than 680 Kern County veterans who served and didn’t return home battle; a statue by sculptor Victor Benjamin depicting a grief-stricken wife and mother holding a child and reading a telegram from the Department of Defense stating her husband was killed in action; and plaques with about 500 names, with space for more names if there are others interested.
To sponsor a World War II veteran, living or deceased, visit kerncountywwiimemorial.com or call committee president Ed Gaede at 661-343-7658.
Any World War II veterans who would like to attend the Dec. 10 ceremony are asked to RSVP by contacting Wendy Ward at 661-619-3070.
Jastro Park is located at 2900 Truxtun Ave. in Bakersfield. Parking and a shuttle service will be available.