Kern County World War II Veterans Memorial groundbreaking happening Saturday

The local effort to build a Kern County World War II Veterans Memorial at Bakersfield's Jastro Park has been underway for years.
Until recently, the planning was mostly behind the scenes. But the planned Nov. 11 finish line is coming closer each day.
The Kern County World War II Veterans Memorial Committee's board members and supporters will hold a ceremonial groundbreaking at 9 a.m. Saturday at the park to bring additional attention to the community effort.
Immediately following the ceremony, PorkChop & Bubba's BBQ will hold a sandwich fundraiser. Supporters can get a pulled-pork sandwich, chips, a cookie and bottled water for a $15 donation to assist with construction costs. But feel free to leave $20 (or more).
Also, the Olive Drab Drivers, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and restoring military vehicles, will get a chance this weekend to show off its favorite color — you guessed it, olive drab.
A convoy of jeeps and other wartime transportation is being assembled and is expected to include as many as 100 vehicles, said Jeffrey Goines, the organization’s founder.
"This is going to be big," he said.
The convoy will travel Truxtun Avenue because of its veteran memorials as well as memorials honoring local law enforcement officers.
Following the World War II Veterans Memorial event, the convoy will proceed east on Truxtun.
Ed Gaede, president of the memorial committee, said organizers are in desperate need of further private and corporate support. Members have worked tirelessly to get the project off the ground.
World War II veterans can still enjoy the memorial, if it is finished in time. Many veterans are in their 90s and 100s, and we're losing them every day, said Kathleen Grainger-Shaffer, a member of the nonprofit's board of directors.
"We want them to see this," she said.