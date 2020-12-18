The county of Kern has won a financial transparency award for its annual report of Fiscal Year 2018-19.
Described as the “highest form of recognition” for government accounting and financial reporting, the Certificate of Achievement honors the county for a clear and accurate portrayal of its finances.
Given out by the Government Finance Officers Association and judged by an impartial panel, a news release announcing the reward says Kern County demonstrated “a constructive ‘spirit of full disclosure’ to clearly communicate its financial story” in its annual report.
“This award is a recognition of the hard work and diligence of our exceptionally talented budget and finance team, led by our Chief Financial Officer, Elsa Martinez,” Kern County Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop wrote in an email to The Californian.
In a letter to the county, the Government Finance Officers Association wrote they hoped the county’s clear reporting would encourage other government officials in their efforts to maintain a standard of excellence in their own financial reporting.