Kern County Veterans Stand Down returns Thursday

The California Assistance Foundation will host the 22nd annual Kern County Veterans Stand Down from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at Stramler Park, 3805 Chester Ave.
Back after being canceled last year because of COVID-19 restrictions, it is billed as a safe retreat for veterans, including homeless veterans, to receive support. More than 100 services are brought to one location.
“After serving 555 veterans during the 2019 event, canceling the 2020 Stand Down was a devastating decision. We know that many veterans look forward to the services that are offered, which is why we worked extremely hard to bring the event back this year," Deborah Johnson, president/CEO of the foundation, said in a statement.
Among the services provided to veterans are meals, clothing, hair cuts, comfort kits, information on VA benefits and Social Security, medical, housing, legal and employment assistance, and a Veterans Court.
Call 661-455-7400 for more information.