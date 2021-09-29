Kern County Veterans Stand Down calls for donations for Oct. 14 event

The Kern County Veterans Stand Down will return Oct. 14 after being canceled last year because of COVID restrictions.
The event hosted by the California Assistance Foundation will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Stramler Park at 3805 Chester Ave.
The event is a place for veterans to receive more than 100 supportive services at one location. This is especially helpful to homeless veterans.
The event served 555 veterans in 2019, according to Deborah Johnson, President/CEO of CVAF.
"It is a pleasure to bring this event to Kern County and give back to those who served our country," Johnson said in a news release.
The events will provide meals, clothing, hair cuts, comfort kits, VA Benefits information, medical assistance, housing assistance, employment assistance, veterans court, legal assistance, human services and Social Security information.
It is looking for donations of money and also gently used clothing, and new white T-shirts, underwear and socks.
Donations can be dropped off at the California Veterans Assistance Foundation at 1400 Easton Drive, Suite 102 in Bakersfield. The last day for dropping off items is Oct. 7.